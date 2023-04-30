MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday warned of possible flash floods and landslides in parts of the Philippines due to scattered thunderstorms.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

The ITCZ is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides in high-risk areas due to heavy rains.

