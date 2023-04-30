MANILA — A Philippine Army general has warned members of the 105th and 118th base commands of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) supposedly involved in the series of hostilities in some villages of Datu Ampatuan to leave.

The villages supposedly affected by hostilities include those in Dapiawan, Madia, Elian, and Gawang.

Army 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central Commander, Major General Alex Rillera said they have already exhausted all government peace mechanisms to resolve the dispute.

“We respect the normalization process natin. We exhausted all initiatives ng mechanism ng gobyerno, the [Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities] at [Ad Hoc Joint Action Group]. Sila muna pina-handle namin from that problem. However humingi na sila sa amin ng tulong," said Rillera.

"We readily [did], with PNP manage the situation, napasok na ng aming tropa. But before that, kinausap na rin naming yong MILF, ‘yong kumanders sa ground. Pag hindi sila umalis, kami na magiging kalaban nila,” Rillera added.

The local government of Datu Saudi Ampatuan already evacuated 2,300 families or 11,50 individuals evacuated in the recent firefight that transpired on Sunday last week, a day after the celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

These were aside from the 17 houses and establishments burned in the previous clash.

Before the recent firefight erupted, a series of dialogues between the parties involved had been put in place by the government’s peace mechanisms to end the armed conflict.

The provincial government of Maguinanao del Sur and other local leaders also intervened to stop the violence.

Rillera said they do not want the situation to escalate, since many civilians have been affected by the conflict.

“Lalong-lalo na katatapos lang ng Ramadan, then ganon ang ginawa nila. We will let them know, where we stand," said the major general.

"That we are for the peace effort ng gobyerno, we are for those innocent civilians, that are affected by this conflict. Lahat ng bagay naniniwala ako, we can find solution thru dialogues. Hindi gagamitin ang armas,” Rillera said.

The local government unit believed a personal grudge between members of two MILF base commands has triggered the dispute.

— Report from Lerio Bompat