Philippine Coast Guard handout.

MANILA — Four individuals are missing after a dive yacht sank in the waters in Tubbataha, Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Sunday morning.

The PCG, other agencies and units have rescued 28 people aboard M/Y Dream Keeper, as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Search and rescue operations that include other dive boats were ongoing in Tubbataha, the Coast Guard said in its initial report.

M/Y Dream Keeper departed from San Remegio, Cebu City at 4 p.m. Thursday and arrived at the famed Tubbataha Reef around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"At around 06:49 AM, the PCG Command Center received information from the Coast Guard District Palawan regarding the sinking," said the Coast Guard in its release.

PCG deployed BRP Melchora Aquino to carry out search and rescue, it said.

Authorities have yet to mention the circumstances that led to the sinking of the dive yacht.

More details to follow.