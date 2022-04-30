Leni Robredo campaigns at Nuvali Open Field in Santa Rosa City, Laguna on April 29. VP Leni Media Bureau

Laguna representatives Dan Fernandez (1st district) and Sol Aragones (3rd district) raised the hands of presidential candidate Leni Robredo at the Tanglaw People’s Rally in Sta. Rosa City Friday night.

But while Fernandez declared that Robredo is already a sure win in Sta. Rosa city, her army of volunteers need to push further in their house-to-house, people-to-people to campaign.

“Kung ngayon lang gagawin ang eleksyon dito sa Sta. Rosa, ngayong gagawin ang ating halalan, garantisado ang ating kandidato panalo. Pero ito ang sasabihin ko sa inyo: ito ang katotohanan ng ating laban sa pagkakataong ito, tayo ay naghahabol, tayo ay kailangang tumulak pa. Bitin pa, laban pa. Hanapin pa natin ang mga nasa laylayan ng ating lipunan sapagkat sila ang tunay na minahal ng ating kandidato na si Leni Robredo, di ba?” Fernandez said.

Aragones, who developed deep friendship with Robredo along with other so-called “Powerpuff Girls” at the House of Representatives, also came out and publicly endorsed Robredo.

Aragones noted their similar political predicament, as she faced a tough battle with the incumbent Laguna governor.

“Ang aking dasal sa bawat gabi, sana sabay nating matawid ang laban na ito. Sana sa Mayo a-9, sabay nating pagtagumpayan ang laban nating ito. At sana, Pilipinas, Laguna, sa Mayo a-9, sana babae naman, President Leni Robredo,” Aragones said.

Past and present local officials in Laguna, including former governor Joey Lina and San Pedro City councilor Bernadeth Olivares, were also present.

Representatives of basic sectors also raised the hands of Robredo, including the Sumilao farmers who repeated their walk from Bukidnon to Manila to campaign for the Vice President.

While Fernandez and Aragones only raised the hands of Robredo, the Sumilao farmers also raised the hands of vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

“Laguna, huwag nating kalimutan na tayo pa rin ay nasa demokrasya at malayang bayan, hindi natin hahayaan na agawin muli ito sa atin,” said Sumilao farmer Noland Peñas.

Robredo acknowledged in her speech that she lost in Laguna but the crowd chanted “babawi kami”.

“Pero alam niyo po nag-rally kami dito nung 2016, hindi ganito kadami ’yung nagpapahayag sa amin ng pagmamahal, pero alam niyo po kahit natalo ako dito sa Laguna, gaya po ng sabi ni Councilor Berns kanina, hindi ko po kinalimutan ang Laguna,” Robredo said.

Robredo noted the various projects of the Office of the Vice President in the province as she set aside politics after getting elected into office.

Quoting local organizers and the police, the group Leni People’s Campaign noted that 225,000 people participated in the rally, despite a heavy downpour just before Robredo spoke.