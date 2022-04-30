Pacquiao returns to Mindanao to woo voters

Promdi standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao returned to Mindanao to woo voters on Saturday, with less than 2 weeks before the May 9 elections.

Bbefore facing his supporters in political rally in Cagayan de Oro City, Pacquiao led wreath-laying ceremonies at the city's press freedom monument to give honor to the journalism profession and join the World Press Freedom Day celebration on May 3.

He also supported President Rodrigo Duterte's signing into law of the August 30 National Press Freedom Day working holiday.

Pacquiao assured the sector he will regard the journalism profession accordingly should he become the next president.

Pacquiao has yet to categorically say if he will attend the May 1 presidential interview being sponsored by the Commission on Elections.

Pacquiao said he will still check his already filled up campaign calendar.

Pacquiao meantime has this to say about the case of detained Sen. Leila de Lima, after suspected drug lord Kerwin Espinosa recanted his allegations that De Lima was involved in illegal drugs operations.

"Sana matapos na para naman ‘yung kapwa ko senador, matagal na yan sa kulungan eh. Kung inosente naman sya, sayang yung mga panahon na ginugol nya sa kulungan," he said.

Before barnstorming Cagayan de Oro City, Pacquiao also campaigned in Biliran province, which has over 123,000 voters, and Zamboanga City which has almost 450,000 voters.

Pacquiao is also scheduled to visit other parts of the region including war-torn Marawi.

