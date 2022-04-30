Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A total of 6,702 adult individuals with health risks received their second COVID-19 booster during the first week of its rollout, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said officials still do not know the total number of people who have had a fourth dose overall. Government opened the second booster for the elderly, people with comorbidities, and health workers.

"Yes, we have enough boosters for the second booster considering na puwede nating bigyan [nito] ay ’yung nabigyan lang ng first booster. Sa kasalukuyang takbo ng ating pagbabakuna, ang ating first booster, medyo mabagal," Cabotaje said in a televised briefing.

The Health Technology Assessment Council is still studying the possibility of giving second boosters to other priority groups, she added.

This will happen when they have "sufficient data to back up the recommendations."

So far, only 5 vaccine brands have been approved for use as additional jab – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Government data showed that the country has so far fully vaccinated 67.8 million individuals, while nearly 13.2 million received their first boosters.