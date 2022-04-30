Lawyer casts doubts on Espinosa's recantation vs. De Lima

Detained Senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters as she arrives at a Metropolitan Trial Court branch in Quezon City on August 2, 2018 to attend a hearing on her disobedience to summons case filed by Rep. Reynaldo Umali. ABS-CBN News/file

A lawyer has denied that drug lords were pressured to testify against Sen. Leila De Lima, as he cast doubts over the timing of Kerwin Espinosa recanting his statements against the detained senator.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said the taking of their testimonies were documented and even videotaped.

Topacio is the lawyer of convicted bank robber and drug lord, Herbert Colanggo, who is one of the 18 convicts who testified about the alleged drug operations and protection racket in the NBP while De Lima was the secretary of justice.

"As the legal counsel of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, the original complainant in the drug cases against De Lima, I know for a fact that the said cases are not dependent on Espinosa's testimony, as he has never been a witness in the pending cases," Topacio said.

"I can vouch that there is no pressure being brought to bear against the witnesses in the drug cases against De Lima. Their original testimonies in writing have been made under the watchful eyes of the prison authorities then, lawyers and the Public Attorney's Office and were videotaped to show compliance with all formalities and the absence of coercion," he added.

Espinosa's recantation came after he was dropped from the WPP, and after he was charged with several drug cases by the National Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, De Lima thanked people who expressed their solidarity after Espinosa recanted his allegations against her.

The mounting calls, she said, "gives her hope that the justice she has long been fighting for is already within reach."

“Sa inyong lahat na nagmamalasakit, kung hindi man nagagalit, sa ginawa sa akin ng rehimen na ito, at nananawagan sa aking agarang paglaya, taos puso po akong nagpapasalamat. Tandaan lang po natin na hindi natutulog ang Diyos. Alam Niya ang lahat. Siya ang Panginoon ng katotohanan at katarungan,” De Lima said. -- Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News