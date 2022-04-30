MANILA – Party-list group Bayan Muna welcomed on Saturday a new law mandating benefits and compensation for healthcare workers during public health emergencies.

"We pushed the passage of this law in recognition of the crucial roles and contributions of the health workers amid the public health emergency," said House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate in a statement.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act.

Under it, public and private healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in hospitals, vaccination sites, labs, and treatment facilities, among other sites, will get an allowance and other benefits during state of public health emergencies.

Government will distribute P3,000 allowance every month to healthcare workers working in low-risk areas, P6,000 to medium-risk locations, and P9,000 in high-risk places.

A health worker who contracts severe or critical COVID-19 in the line of duty will receive P100,000 while those who experienced mild to moderate COVID-19 will receive P15,000.

In case of a health worker's death, their heirs will receive P1 million.

However, Zarate pointed out in the original bill Bayan Muna authored, all public health workers in the public and private sector regardless of employment status were supposed to get special risk allowance and hazard duty pay. This also covered health workers who were quarantined due to COVID-19 and those working from home.

"However, some of these were set aside when it was consolidated with other measures," Zarate said.

"Nonetheless, this law will institutionalize and will ensure that our valiant health workers and other covered workers would be given their benefits by the government, not only during this current pandemic, but in all future health emergencies."