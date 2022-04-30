Bangsamoro Grand Mufti to lead moon sighting Sunday

An Islamic religious officer observes the position of the moon using a theodolite in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on April 12, 2021. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/file

The Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro, Sheik Abu Huraira Udasan, will lead the moonsighting on Sunday.

He will be joined by other religious scholars from Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The coverage will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will be streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Bangsamoro government.

If the moon is sighted Sunday evening, the fasting month of Ramadan will end on Monday, May 2, 2022.

However, if the moon will not be sighted, the Ramadan will formally end on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. - report from Lerio Bompat