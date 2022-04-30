MANILA – At least one teacher has received compensation for online bank transfer fraud targeting the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) payroll accounts of education workers, a teachers' group said Saturday.

One in 70 cases brought to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) received P300,000 in compensation for lost funds due to unauthorized purchases, said Benjo Basas, chairperson of the Teachers' Dignity Coalition.

The group earlier said about 100 teachers have complained of losing money through unauthorized transactions in their Landbank accounts.

As for the compensation of other victims, Basas said the Landbank has told his coalition those cases are still subject to investigation.

He added that the bank already told them that some pending cases would no longer receive compensation.

Basas said his group is not giving up, saying they're awaiting the recommendation of the NBI.

The group is also planning to file an administrative case against Landbank, he added, due to its supposed negligence.

FROM THE ARCHIVES