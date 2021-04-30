Mayors Sotto, Cayetano call community pantries ‘blessing,’ not a problem

Video courtesy of Department of Health.

MANILA — Two Metro Manila mayors on Friday said they welcome the presence of community pantries, especially since these have become a way for people to help others.

“The community pantry is a blessing. It’s not a problem. It’s an opportunity for people to help and we’re happy people are given opportunities,” said Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano during a Department of Health briefing.

He pointed out that many Filipinos are willing to help and had just been looking for ways to do this.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto shared the sentiment.

“Tulong yan eh. Syempre dapat tanggapin natin yung tulong kung ikaw ay may kaya ng konti nakakatulong ng konti maganda 'yan and we commend the people who want to help out,” he said during the same forum.

(That’s help. Of course we should accept the help of those who have the capacity to offer assistance and we commend the people who want to help out.)

Cayetano said the local government unit applies the same health protocols when they are dealing with community pantries, government assistance or donations of other groups.

The same goes for Pasig City, said Sotto, who narrated how they tapped the local police to assist in the community pantry in barangay Santolan.

Community pantries have been making headlines since they started this month. While the effort had allowed many Filipinos to feed their families despite the economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic, some have raised concerns over the long lines of recipients. The DOH itself said that community pantries are also good for mental wellness of Filipinos and that health protocols just need to be followed.