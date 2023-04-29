Over 300 more Filipinos set to be repatriated from Sudan

MANILA -- Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople on Saturday said some 340 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-torn Sudan are set to be repatriated "in the coming days."

Ople, in a statement, said a DMW team and a contingent from the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt are now processing the return home of the Filipinos.

“The embassy and our DMW teams will make sure they will all be treated well onboard buses and in Cairo,” Ople said.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials and personnel are now processing the required clearances and exit visas of the Filipinos, Ople added.

So far, some 496 Filipinos have fled Khartoum, the DFA reported.

Earlier in the day, 8 OFWs from Sudan arrived in the Philippines.