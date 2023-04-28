Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro at midnight and was felt in Metro Manila, state seismology agency Phivolcs said.

In its 2nd bulletin on the quake, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the tectonic tremor was 19 kilometers southeast of Looc town.

It hit 28 seconds past midnight on Saturday at a depth of 74 kilometers.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Sablayan, and Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, and Intensity 4 in Puerto Galera, San Jose and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, including the City of Calapan and San Teodoro Oriental Mindoro.

Earthquakes this strong could awaken sleeping people, state seismologists said.

These are the other reported intensities, according to Phivolcs:

Intensity III - City of Manila; City of Las Piñas; City of Lipa; Batangas City; Abra De Ilog and Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Alfonso, Cavite

Intensity II - Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Marikina; City of Makati; City of Valenzuela; Bacoor, Cavite; Looc, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity I - General Trias, Cavite

Although aftershocks could be expected, damage to properties is unlikely from the quake, said Phivolcs.

