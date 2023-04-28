LOOK: Nostalgic but honoured

CRANWELL - Present at the flypast rehearsal at RAF College Cranwell on Tuesday, for TM King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation, was 93-year-old RAF veteran Squadron Leader (retd) Terrance Devey Smith.

Watching on from the ground, the RAF veteran Squadron Leader (retd) Terrance Devey Smith, flew in Her Late Majesty the Queen’s Coronation 70 years ago.

At the time of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, Smith was a 23-year-old RAF Flying Officer, flying the Meteor 8 with 56 Squadron.

Smith said: "I was honoured to have been a part of the historic flypast, paying tribute to our Queen back on 2 June 1953. It was never just about the aeroplanes, ground crews or the pilots, it was and still is, about the spirit of service and dedication that drives us to do what we do. To serve our country. To honour our King. As pilots, we know that our actions can affect the course of history, and have the power to inspire others, and today, 70 years on from my last coronation, we hope to inspire a new generation to reach for the skies and guide us all to achieve our dreams."