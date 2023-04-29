On April 21, 2023, a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel with bow number 549 crossed paths with the PCG vessels. The confrontation took place at a distance of 7 nautical miles from Pag-asa Island. Philippine Coast Guard handout



MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday declined to comment on the near collision of a Chinese coast guard ship and Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists over the West Philippine Sea.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said it was better to refer the question to the National Task Force on West Philippine Sea.

“Nakarating na ito sa amin, but I would rather NTF West Philippine Sea, which is a multi-agency task force, to handle this issue,” said Aguilar during a briefing in Quezon City.

“The NTF… is more capable in this level,” he added.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing after the incident that the Ren’ai Jiao or the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands belongs to them, and that the Philippine vessel “intruded into the waters.”

"The Chinese coast guard vessel safeguarded China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, while taking timely measures to avoid the dangerous approach of Philippine vessels and to avoid a collision," said Mao.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually. Other claimants include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

China has ignored a July 2016 ruling from The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.



