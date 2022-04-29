People attend the Friday mass at the Quiapo Church in Manila on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila and more than 90 areas in the country will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 classification from May 1, 2022 until May 15, 2022 as COVID infections continue to slow down, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said Thursday.

Placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are the following areas:

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City;

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City;

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City;

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City;

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City;

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City.



For the Visayas

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City;

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City;

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

For Mindanao

Region IX: Zamboanga City;

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City;

Region XI: Davao City;

CARAGA: Surigao del Sur and Butuan City.

The following component cities and municipalities shall likewise be placed under Alert Level 1 from May 1, 2022 until May 15, 2022.

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Tublay, Benguet; Region IV-A: Candelaria, Quezon; Dolores, Quezon; and San Antonio, Quezon;

Region IV-B: Cagayancillo, Palawan; and Region V: Caramoan, Pili, and Tigaon, Camarines Sur; and Capalonga, Camarines Norte.

For the Visayas

Region VI: Candoni, Negros Occidental and Tobias Fornier (Dao), Antique;

Region VII: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Negros Oriental and Duero, Bohol;

Region VIII: Matalom, Leyte.

For Mindanao

Region IX: Jose Dalman (Ponot) and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo) Zamboanga del Sur; and Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region X: Tudela, Misamis Occidental; Baroy, Lanao del Norte; Lala, Lanao del Norte; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte;

Region XI: Caraga, Davao Oriental;

Region XII: City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Arakan, North Cotabato; and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat;

CARAGA: Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Libjo (Albor), Dinagat Islands; and General Luna, Surigao del Norte;

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: South Upi, Maguindanao and Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification effective May 1, 2022 until May 15, 2022.

For Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao;

Region II: Nueva Vizcaya;

Region IV-A: Quezon Province;

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan;

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.



For the Visayas

Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental;

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental;

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.

For Mindanao

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental;

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental;

Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato;

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Malacanang said Alert Level classifications of component cities and municipalities under IATF Resolution No. 166-A (s.2022) not otherwise affected by this Resolution shall remain in effect until May 15, 2022.