Isko: Bickering will never end if Leni or Marcos wins

BACOLOD CITY – Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday criticized supporters of former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo who bickered inside a mall in Makati, saying the incident might be a preview of what would happen to Filipinos should one of them win the 2022 national elections.

Earlier in the day, the mall's security personnel had to intervene between Marcos and Robredo supporters after the two groups jeered at each other while making their way through the commercial establishment.

"Nasa mall, nag-aaway, hindi pa sila nanalo. Wala pang nananalo sa kanila, may away na," Domagoso told reporters in his campaign rally here.

"Kapag nanalo ang Pula, hindi papayag ang Dilaw. Sasabihin nandaya ... Magkakagulo sa Metro Manila, magra-rally, papalitan ang presidente. Kapag nanalo naman ang Dilaw, maghihiganti sa Pula, maghihiganti kay Duterte. Away na naman."

(They haven't even won yet and they are fighting already. The Yellows will not allow it if the Reds win. They will say they were cheated ... There will be chaos in Metro Manila, there will be rallies as they try to change the president. If the Yellows win, they will seek vengeance against the Reds, against President Duterte. That means more bickering.)

Domagoso then punctuated his statement with a rhetorical question: "Nasaan kayo doon? Tulo laway."

"Paano ang boto ng Bacolod? Hindi naman kasali doon sa rally."

(Where are you in that picture? Nowhere ... What about Bacolod's vote? You are not participants of those rallies.)

Domagoso has been offering himself as the presidential candidate who stands in the middle ground, wooing voters with the promise of "peace of mind."

"Wala akong kaaway. Kakompitensya ko sila pero hindi ko sila kaaway ... Wala akong paghihigantihan," he said.

(I have no enemies. They are my competitors but I do not see them as my enemies. I do not want to seek vengeance.)

"Malamang 'yung iba sa inyo iboboto ang Pula. Mag-isip kayong maigi. Hindi pa huli, may dalawang linggo pa," he said.

(Perhaps some of you will vote for the Reds. Think carefully. It's not yet too late, we still have two weeks.)

Marcos Jr. has been leading pre-election surveys, scoring 56 percent in Pulse Asia's March polls. Robredo is in second place with 24 percent, while Domagoso trails at third place with 8 percent.

Aksyon Demokratiko will not pull out of the race, the party's standard bearer said.

Despite these numbers, Domagoso has repeatedly said that he remains optimistic that he could still pull a come-from-behind win in May.

"I'm gonna be here, I'm gonna be there, I'm gonna be everywhere.

We will try to reach as many people as possible, as may kilometers as possible," he said in an earlier interview in neighboring Guimaras province.

"We will show you our sheer will to win and it's not final until the fat lady sings."