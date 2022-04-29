Fil-Am kicks off historic bid for NY State Assembly

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the first time, a Filipino American is vying for a seat at the New York State Assembly.

Steven Raga was handpicked by a committee to be a replacement candidate for District 30, after incumbent Assembly Member Brian Barnwell abruptly decided he is not running for re-election.

Raga vowed to prioritize addressing the rise in anti-Asian violence. "Recently with the rise of anti-Asian hate... I would commit on day one to making sure that's a priority, making sure that that's something that we're fighting against up in Albany," he said.

As Barnwell's former chief of staff, Raga is no stranger to District 30, the state's most diverse district that includes Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City and parts of Astoria. Raga's family has also lived in the district since the 1960s. After an unsuccessful run for New York City Council last year, he became the executive director of the organization, Woodside on the Move.

At his campaign kick-off for the State Assembly, Raga received endorsements from civic leaders and elected officials.

"We are very excited about his candidacy and what it means for our shared communities," New York Representative Grace Meng asserted. "The Filipino community in New York has been through so much throughout the Covid pandemic and anti-Asian hate and discrimination and Steven, really, with his government experience, with his civic experience, with his heart to swerve the community, is really the ideal person to represent our district."

As for District 39 State Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, she said "many of us believe in what Steve is going to build for the community and that we have so many people from different cultures, South Asian, East Asians, Latinos in this community that need his support. We believe that... Because we need to make sure not only that we're making history, but that the people who are representing our community are from our community."

Meanwhile, New York State Senator John Liu pointed out that as a former chief of staff to a former assembly member, Raga knows how things work in the halls of Albany.

"Steve Raga will hit the ground running. And this is also now a 40% Asian American district and the Asian American community is very diverse. We already have Chinese elected officials, Korean elected officials, Bangladeshi, Indian. It is time for a Filipino to be elected to any office, certainly," Liu stressed.

Before the general elections, Raga has to win the democratic primary first.

"End of April, we have to register as many people to the Democratic Party as possible. It is the only way to vote in the June Democratic primary. It's the only way and that's the only way to vote for me," Raga said.

He has two months to campaign ahead of the Democratic Primary on June 28.