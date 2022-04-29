MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced Friday that 10,039 elementary teachers and 7,809 secondary teachers passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers held on March 27, 2022.

According to the PRC and Board for Professional Teachers, 48.81 percent of 20,567 examinees passed the examination for elementary teachers, while 41.72 percent of 18,717 examinees passed the examination for secondary teachers.

The examinees who made it to the 10 highest places in the March 2022 LET are the following:

ELEMENTARY

SECONDARY

Maricris Quingco Colipano from the Cebu Technological University-Carmen topped the exam for elementary teachers with a rating of 92.40 percent.

Meanwhile, Kim Paulino Ravida from the University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City came first in the exam for secondary teachers with a rating of 93.80 percent.

The PRC said the dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the March 2022 LET passers will be announced at a later time.