Diplomatic protests vs Beijing led to fewer Chinese ships in EEZ: expert

A Philippine Coast Guard personnel surveys near Chinese vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel at Julian Felipe Reef, South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast guard April 15 and taken according to the source either on April 13 or 14, 2021. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The Philippines' filing of diplomatic protests against Beijing has resulted in fewer Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea, a maritime law expert said Thursday.

Five Chinese Coast Guard vessels have remained in the country's territorial waters as of April 22, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea earlier said.

The diplomatic protests formalize the Philippines' stand on the sea dispute, said professor Jay Batongbacal, director of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

"Tinitingnan po namin ang posisyon ng mga (Chinese na) barko sa West Philippine Sea, may pagbabago din. Ngayon po marami po ang lumalayo o kaya nasa labas. Kumbaga nabawasan naman ang kanilang presensiya," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're looking at the ships' position in the West Philippine Sea and there are changes. Many are distancing themselves or outside the [exclusive economic zone]. Their presence have lessened.)

"Nagkaroon naman ng improvement at nakita natin meron tayong nagagawa kahit kaunti."

(There has been an improvement and it has shown we can do something.)

Government should also continue its maritime patrols in the country's exclusive economic zone, Batongbacal said.

"Sarili nating katubigan 'yan so tayo po ay may karapatan magconduct ng maritime patrols na iyon. Tama lang na ginagawa natin para kumabaga hindi tayo hanggang salita lang," he said.

(It's our waters so we have a right to conduct maritime patrols there. It's only right to do so to show we follow up our talk with actions.)

Batongbacal said he supports the call of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) for Filipino fishermen to swarm the West Philippine Sea.

"Ang istratehiya ng China ay paalisin ang ating mga mangingisda para mawalan tayo ng presence doon sa lugar. Dapat lamang ang ating mangingisda ay nandoon sa lugar natin sa West Philippine Sea. Dapat din silang bigyan ng proteksyon at tulong ng gobyerno," he said.

(China's strategy is to expel our fishermen so we don't have any presence there. Our fishermen should be in the West Philippine Sea. Government should also give them protection and assistance.)

President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday that while the Philippines holds a "debt of gratitude" for Chinese aid, its territorial waters "cannot be bargained."