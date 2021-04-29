'Frequency disturbing': DOJ backs moves to pass Red-tagging law

MANILA - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday backed moves by lawmakers to pass a law defining and criminalizing Red-tagging, saying the frequency of complaints related to Red-tagging has become disturbing.

"In the past few months, medyo sunod-sunod 'yung mga reklamo about red-tagging. People have raised their voice against it so might as well have one (red-tagging law). The frequency of these acts loosely called red-tagging has really become quite disturbing," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

He said the absence of a red-tagging law means individuals accused of being members of the communist insurgency can only file complaints for harassment, defamation, unjust vexation and violation of privacy laws against their accusers.

"Meron kasing nagrerequest na imbestigahan ng Department of Justice through the National Bureau of Investigation itong mga sinasabing acts of red-tagging. Sabi ko of course I can discuss it with the NBI. Kaya lamang kung ang talagang gustong mangayri ay i-prosecute through red-tagging, sinabi ko na wala naman tayong existing law against red-tagging," he added.

"Kaya kung gusto ng lehislatura, halimbawa ng Congress, na mag-investigate at later on iprosecute ng DOJ ang acts of red-tagging they should enact the appropriate law."

Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon has filed Senate Bill 2121, which defines the act of red-tagging and seeks to impose a penalty of 10-year imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding office for those convicted.

The bill classifies red-tagging as “labeling, vilifying, branding, naming, accusing, harassing, persecuting, stereotyping, or caricaturing individuals, groups, or organizations as state enemies, left-leaning, subversives, communists, or terrorists as part of a counter-insurgency or anti-terrorism strategy or program, by any state actor, such as law enforcement agent, paramilitary, or military personnel.”

Drilon warned red-tagging endangers the life and safety of victims.