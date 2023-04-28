A fire broke out in a ship off Lapu-Lapu City. Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — A ship that ran aground off Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu caught fire on Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The MV Diamond Highway ran aground during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette and was still undergoing salvage operations, the PCG said in a Facebook post.

A fire broke out in the ship's starboard bow while scrap metal was being cut, the PCG said, quoting the vessel's operation manager.

All personnel conducting scrap operations safely disembarked, the Coast Guard added.

More details to follow.