MANILA - After arriving in Manila, the Sumilao farmers are preparing to conduct a house-to-house campaign for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

The farmers gathered Thursday at the historic EDSA Shrine along with other agricultural families fighting against poverty ang hunger, and were greeted by Leni-Kiko supporters.

Earlier in the day, the farmers met with Robredo's running mate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, at the Baclaran Church.

Sumilao farmers at mga tagasuporta ng tambalang Leni-Kiko nasa EDSA Shrine na. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/6vVNIzrIqH — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 28, 2022

The farmers are expected to attend a mass at the EDSA Shrine Friday morning before going to Caniogan, Pasig to conduct a house-to-house campaign.

Robredo and her late husband, the late Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, joined the Sumilao farmers as they marched from Bukidnon to Manila to fight for their lands in 2007.

TINGNAN: Sumilao farmers at iba pang pamilya ng mga magsasaka laban sa gutom at kahirapan sa EDSA Shrine na naghapunan. #Halalan2022



Bukas ng umaga, inaasahang tutulak pa-Pasig City ang grupo para sa house-to-house campaign para ikampanya ang tambalang Leni-Kiko. pic.twitter.com/MvoMKPzcFA — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 28, 2022

Among the supporters who greeted the farmers at EDSA Shrine was the group 'K-POP Stans for Leni', comprised of K-Drama and K-Pop fans who supported the vice president.

“Bilang K-POP Stans for Leni, layunin lang po namin na maging enjoyable yung kampanyang ‘to para ma-encourage yung mga bata na hindi porket K-POP stans lang sila hindi ibig sabihin non wala silang masasabi tungkol sa pamumuno ng bansa na kinabibilangan nila or bilang isang Pilipino," said Mica Marcelo, one of K-POP Stans for Leni's members.

The group plans to hold a 'K-Fiesta' this Sunday at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City to campaign for the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Meanwhile, social entrepreneur Maya Lim gave out free 'Taho' or soy bean curd pudding to Robredo supporters and Sumilao farmers at the EDSA Shrine.

“Taho kasi sobrang simple lang eh, lahat napapasaya. Yung walk na yun ng farmers symbolic sa amin kasi yung vendors namin before, farmers sila from Pampanga and Nueva Ecija," Lim said.

May supporters din ang tambalang Leni-Kiko na may alok na libre taho sa mga dumalo sa event nila sa EDSA Shrine. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/ociXC60oh7 — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) April 28, 2022

Lim added that their business stopped operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they resumed to supply free taho at Leni-Kiko campaign sorties.

“It’s always uplifting, she’s so inspiring so parang you cannot do less and you can see it talaga anywhere andoon talaga nagbibigayan nakaka-inspire siya," Lim said.

- With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News.