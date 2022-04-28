With all 39,048 ballots finally sent to registered voters in the US Northeast coast, accomplished overseas voting ballots are now trickling in at the Philippine Consulate General in New York (PCGNY).

But some attendees of a rally for hope and democracy in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens said they are still waiting for their ballots to come.

"I haven't received my ballot and we have two weeks left. I'm really very concerned because I still have to mail it back," Riverdale resident Mavic Balleza pointed out.

Even with all the remaining 15% of ballots mailed out last Saturday, it will take another five days for the ballot packets to be delivered to voters' homes.

That's why Filipino Stella Piscano, who has not received her ballot, has an appeal. She works in Washington, DC on weekdays, but her ballot will be mailed to her Woodside home where she is home only on weekends.

"Give the person seven days. Kasi minsan ang Pilipino nagtatrabaho yan, umuuwi lang sa weekend to check the mailbox, so that's five plus seven days, plus another five days to return the mail. Easily, you have 17 days lost," Piscano said.

(Because sometimes, Filipinos work and go home only on weekends to check the mailbox.)

Meanwhile, as the ballot feeding continued at the PCGNY on Monday, the second precinct's vote counting machine (VCM) encountered some problems with jammed ballots. Even the replacement VCM kept on jamming a number of ballots.

"So we have another issue with this particular machine, it won't accept my ballots, it won't read them. We ran the diagnostics; the scanner apparently is not working and we tried cleaning the scanner using the cleaning sheets. An error also happened," Ricarte Abejuela, chair of the Special Board of Election Inspectors, said.

The Commission on Elections authorized the use of their final back-up VCM which eventually worked. But now, they have no more back-up machines in case another one breaks down.