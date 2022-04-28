Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Feb. 1, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - At least 44 close contacts of the Philippines' first case of the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant have been identified as of Thursday, the Department of Health said.

The foreign female patient from Finland had 9 close contacts in Quezon City and 5 close contacts in Benguet, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

All of them are "being closely monitored", while some have been tested and turned out negative, she added.

The DOH also identified 30 "near contacts" of the patient in the airplane, Vergeire said.

"We were able to see most of them were fully vaccinated. Some were tested and negative. Nobody is experiencing symptoms as of this time," she told ANC's Headstart.

The BA.2.12 is a subvariant of omicron that comprises majority of the COVID-19 cases in the US, according to the DOH, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC).

It is presently not a variant of interest or variant of concern.

According to the DOH, there were 132 samples sequenced in its latest whole genome sequencing, of which 63 percent or 83 were omicron. The samples came from 10 regions, with one sample from a foreign national.

The samples include the single BA.2.12 case.

The patient was a 52-year-old woman who arrived from Finland last April 2 and did not undergo isolation since she was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, according to the DOH.

The woman traveled to Quezon City and Baguio City to conduct seminars and experienced mild symptoms after 9 days, the agency said.

After recovering and completing her 7-day isolation, the Finnish woman returned to her home country on April 21, it added.

The woman could have been infected on her journey to the Philippines or when she arrived, Vergeire said.

"We all know there's 14 days incubation of the virus. She might have gotten that during her travel. She arrived here on April 2, she had symptoms on April 10, the 9th day of her infection," she said.