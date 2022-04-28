MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Thursday he would fill around 180,000 unfilled plantilla or regular positions in government if he wins in the 2022 national and local elections.

In a statement released by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Marcos Jr. said while these positions remained unfilled, many other government workers were not regularized and earn just P10,000 a month.

This is compared to the minimum daily wage of P537 in Metro Manila, which would amount to P13,962 monthly.

“Iyong minimum wage nga natin mababa na, tapos mayroon pa palang mas mababa diyan at ang masaklap sila pa iyong nagsisilbi sa bayan mga manggagawa ng pamahalaan,” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr.'s statement said these workers did not receive benefits like bonuses or 13th month pay, which is available to regular employees.

It added that one of the reasons why some government employees working under job orders were not regularized is a lack of qualifications, in particular eligibility from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Marcos Jr. said he would push for a law that would help workers with consistent "outstanding performance ratings" within the last three years get promoted and regularized.

“Kung maganda naman ang kanilang record sa trabaho at consistent ang outstanding performance ratings, baka puwede na silang gawing regular kahit walang kaukulang civil service eligibility,” Marcos said.

Senator Joel Villanueva in 2020 said there were around 670,000 government workers under the job order system.

Marcos Jr.' party said some teachers are working in roles that did not fit their expertise, acting as librarians, property custodians, and even nurses.

“Matagal nang dinadaing ng ating mga guro ang ganitong sistema, ‘yung additional work, ‘yung non-teaching loads, panahon na para baguhin at matugunan ito, so paano? We need to hire more non-teaching personnel who are qualified for the job, yung tinutukoy ko is yung mga sobrang ginagawa ng mga guro na hindi naman dapat sila gumagawa," Marcos Jr. said.

The former senator also said he is planning to hire more teachers on permanent status if he became president.