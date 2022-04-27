Vice President Leni Robredo and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. OVP and ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Vice-President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said there was no need for an apology after her daughter Jillian was heckled in Baguio City.

A video of an unidentified bystander shouting at the Vice President's youngest daughter while she visited a Baguio public market has gone viral on social media.

Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong in a statement earlier apologized to the Robredos for the incident, saying the city locals, "regardless of ethnic roots, are generally friendly, ever-smiling, and hospitable to visitors and guests."

"This is why it is with deep regrets that the city officialdom extends sincere apology to Ms. Jillian Robredo, daughter of our esteemed Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo, over the unfortunate heckling incident at our public market, while visiting the place," Magalong said in a statement.

"We treat everyone with utmost fairness, with nothing but the very best experience our visitors can have while in our midst."

The Vice President, in response, said there was "no need to apologize."

"This unfortunate incident does not diminish our love and respect for the people of Baguio," Robredo tweeted.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, within which is Baguio, is a known bailiwick of Robredo's political rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is leading the pre-election surveys for presidential candidates.

Political analysts earlier said that momentum is on the side of Robredo's presidential bid, as her voter preference numbers went up in Pulse Asia's latest pre-election survey, which was conducted between March 17 to 21.

Robredo came out with 24 percent voter preference – a 9-percentage-point increase from 15 percent voter preference in February while Marcos came out with 56 percent voter preference compared to the 60 percent he had in the previous month.

