Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate @IskoMoreno says Bacolod Mayor Bing Leonardia is one of the most respected local chief executives, cites the Negrense politician’s efficient way of spearheading the League of Cities of the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/6s2bHIN2p5 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 28, 2022

BACOLOD CITY - Bacolod Mayor Evelio “Bing” Leonardia entered the city hall on Thursday with speakers blasting "Dying Inside to Hold You," the music that has served as a harbinger of Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso's arrival.

As government workers trooped to the building's lobby in anticipation of Domagoso's courtesy visit, Leonardia - who is now on his 6th term as Bacolod mayor - joined his constituents in grooving to the music, casting a festive mood in the City of Smiles' seat of power.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso and Bacolod Mayor Evelio “Bing” Leonardia pose for pictures inside the Bacolod City Hall on April 28, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Mayor Isko is a friend from way back, Leonardia said in a chance interview.

"This (event) is more about friendship than anything else, not much of politics," he said.

“Dying Inside to Hold You” plays inside the Bacolod City Hall as employees wait for the arrival of Aksyon Demokratiko president @iskomoreno.



Before his courtesy call Bacolod Mayor Leonardia, Domagoso granted an interview with a local radio station & met with Church officials. pic.twitter.com/BM73bhqy1L — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 28, 2022

Domagoso and Leonardia are both part of the League of Cities of the Philippines, where the Bacolod mayor sits as the group's president.

"He's a pro. He does what he says and he has my respect," Leonardia said.

"In the League of Cities of the Philippines, Mayor Isko is one of the most respected mayors. I would like to thank him likewise because he did not run against me," he said in jest.

"He could have given me problems if he ran against me for the national presidency in the League of Cities of the Philippines," he said laughing.

When Domagoso arrived at the city hall, government workers swarmed around the presidential bet asking for selfies and shrieking as he shook their hands.

"I am really happy and very promising Western Visayas… nararamdaman ko yung pagmamahal nila (I can really feel their love)," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

"Grabe 'di ba? Hindi ako makapulot ng salita. I’m really overwhelmed," he said.

(It's overwhelming, right? I can't find the the words for it. I'm really overwhelmed.)

NOW: Festive mood inside the Bacolod City Hall as Mayor Bing Leonardia dances with his constituents before his meeting with Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate @IskoMoreno Domagoso and his #Halalan2022 slate. pic.twitter.com/TLznrEtJwt — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 28, 2022

Leonardia said Domagoso has been his friend even before 2016, when the actor-turned-politician vied for a Senate seat.

"This is something that has developed through the years because long time ago when Mayor Isko when ran for senator, we were already friends," he said.

"So overtime, especially during the COVID crisis, we have been coordinating with all the mayors," he said.

BACOLOD MAYOR 'NEUTRAL' IN 2022 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

While Leonardia has nothing but praises for the Manila mayor, the Negrense political veteran noted that he is "publicly stating [his] neutrality in the presidential elections."

Most of the candidates vying for the Philippines' top-elected post in May are his friends, the Bacolod mayor said.

"That's one of the major considerations on my part because Vice President Leni Robredo was one of my colleagues in the 16th Congress and her husband, Sec. Jesse Robredo, became my friend as he was my president in the League of Cities in the Philippines," he said.

"In the case of BBM, we've known each other. I also personally know Sen. Imee Marcos," he said, referring to former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his sister.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao is also a "personal friend," Leonardia said.

"I have so much to thank him (Pacquiao) for because he chose me to be his belt holder in 2006... and later on he chose me to become flag bearer of the Philippines even in the Mayweather fight," he said.

"I was able to talk to him (Pacquiao) a few weeks ago and have explained myself to him as a personal friend."

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson is also coming over for a courtesy call, the Bacolod mayor said.

Bacolod City welcomes all presidential candidates, Leonardia said, noting that his ruling local coalition "Grupo Progreso" is composed of candidates from different political parties.

"We are open here," the Bacolod mayor said.

"We band together and we respect each other... As I am concerned, officially, I am staying neutral... I think that political circumstances demand that I stay that way."

Domagoso has repeatedly said that he remains grateful to local officials who have welcomed him and his slate in their bailiwicks even without officially endorsing his presidential bid.

The Manila mayor said he also respects Leonardia as a local chief executive and as the head of the League of Cities of the Philippines.

"Talagang nakita ko yung liderato ni Mayor Bing... Sa aming mga mayor, naniniwala kami sa kaniya. Maganda niyang napatakbo yung pamunuan ng aming asosasyon.," he said.

"Saka tingnan mo naman yung Bacolod. Kanina dumaan tayo, malinis, maayos."

(I really saw the leadership of Mayor Bing... Mayors believe in him. He has been efficient in running our association.)

