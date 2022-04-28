BACOLOD CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday scoffed at the graft charges filed against him and his allies, saying the group behind the case are "traditional politicians.

The Divisoria Public Market Credit Cooperative earlier filed a case against Domagoso, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, 2 councilors, and 2 other city hall officials for selling the Divisoria Public Market allegedly "without requiring pre-qualification standards for the bidders."

"Good luck! Yun naman ay mga traditional politicians," he told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign here.

"Alam ng tao yun. Basang-basa sa Maynila 'yun. Hindi nila mato-tolongges 'yung mga taga Maynila," he said.

(Good luck. Those people re traditional politicians. The people of Manila know that. They cannot fool the people of Manila.)

In a complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on April 27, the Divisorial Public Market Credit Cooperative was represented by Emmanuel Plaza, Eduardo Fabrigas, Rogelio Bongot Jr., Betty De Leon and Lourdes Estudillo.

"The respondents must be held accountable for its arrogation of power, unbridled prerogative, unauthorized disposition of a cultural icon, in favor of a private holding corporation that is 40 percent Chinese," the complaint read.

"By resorting to drastic measures purportedly to alleviate the coffers of the City during the outbreak of the pandemic, had acted brashly, unlawfully, oppressively, causing undue injury to the complainant... to the government and to the public who patronize Divisoria Public Market."

The issue of the Divisoria Market's sale was brought up earlier this year by Alex Lopez, who is running for Manila Mayor against Lacuna.

Lopez is part of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, while Lacuna is a key member of Domagoso's local party, Asenso Manileño.

When asked about the timing of the case's filing, Domagoso said: "I don’t question anything. It’s up to them."

"Matatanda na sila, alam na nila ang tama at mali," said the Manila Mayor, who is vying for the presidency.

"Kakatapos lang ng Semana Santa, ano sabi ni Jesus? ‘Ama, patawarin mo sila. Hindi nila alam ang kanilang ginagawa.’"

(They are old already, they know what is right from wrong. Holy Week has just passed and what did Jesus say? He said, 'Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.')

In March, Domagoso said that under his presidency, he would be willing to sell "idle" government assets to generate funds to address hunger.