Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he wants to prioritize the creation of a Department of Youth Development that will address the vital needs of the Filipino youth and help prepare them for a better future.

Pacquiao, standard-bearer of the Promdi Party and PDP-Laban (Pimentel wing) in the May 9 elections, said he will immediately pursue its formation as the sole agency that will serve the needs of the country’s youth.

Foremost among the new department’s objectives is to grant full scholarships to students who will pursue college and even masters studies.

“More on parang turuan sila, especially moral values, kasi we have to empower them. Sila ang future, para maihanda ang mindset nila na sila ang pag-asa ng bayan,” Pacquiao said when asked what his proposed department will be tasked to do.

Stressing that since the youth will make up the future leaders and citizens of the country, Pacquiao said the creation of a department that would equip them with what is necessary to mold their values and character is imperative.

He said sports development and education are vital components of his proposed department.

“Kasama rin iyan, encourage natin sila para hindi matutong magbisyo-bisyo,” the Mindanaoan lawmaker said when asked if sports will be included as part of the responsibilities of the proposed department.

Pacquiao said it is time for government to take care of the youth and ensure that their future will be bright with support for better education, satisfactory health, sports program, and ideal moral guidance.

He also vowed to offer to the country’s youth an education package that would finance their tuition and other school needs.

“Iyong pagpapaaaral, hindi na sila magproblema kasi maglalaan ng pondo ang ating gobyerno para makapag-aral sila sa kolehiyo. Matatapos nila ang kanilang pag-aaral na wala silang gagastusin , kung hindi kaya ng kanilang mga magulang,” Pacquiao vowed.

He said opportunities to take up medicine and law and other graduate studies will be made available to the country’s youth.

“Katulad sa America, pwede silang mag-aral, mag-doktor ka, mag-abogado ka, pero kailangan magserbisyo muna sa gobyerno kahit dalawang taon, tatlong taon,” Pacquiao stated.