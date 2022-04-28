This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. NIAID

MANILA — An infectious disease specialist warned Thursday that the slow booster uptake could drive a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections in the country amid the threat of a new sublineage of omicron.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, chief of the Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Unit at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, said the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant is still highly transmissible but does not appear to cause severe infection.

"'Yun 'yung ano natin concern ngayon specially with a lot of these super spreader events tapos mababa 'yung booster uptake natin. So these are multifactorial na puwede tayong tataas ang mga kaso," he told TeleRadyo.

Solante stressed the need for booster dose "to maintain and sustain that protection" from the vaccine as it wanes after several months.

He urged Filipinos to strictly follow health protocols and to complete their inoculation if they are still unvaccinated.

If eligible for a booster, they should get it immediately, added Solante, who is also a member of the government's vaccine expert panel.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported the country's first case of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.

The case involved a 52-year-old woman who arrived from Finland on April 2.

The patient, who was fully vaccinated, traveled to Quezon City and Baguio City to conduct seminars.

She has since recovered and had returned to Finland on April 21.

According to the DOH, the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant comprises majority of the COVID-19 cases in the US, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is presently not a variant of interest or variant of concern.

Data as of April 26 showed that over 67 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only 13 million have received their additional jab.