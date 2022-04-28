MANILA — Filipino fishermen who were on a boat that was rammed by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea in 2019 will finally receive compensation, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

"I confirm that there has been a final settlement of the damage claims of the GEM-VER fishermen against the owners of the Chinese vessel," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Six million pesos will be received by the owner of F/B GEM-VER on behalf of him and the rest of the fishermen who were involved in the Recto Bank (Reed Bank) incident, he said.

It was in June 2019 when Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said that a Philippine vessel sank following a collision with a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea, triggering Manila to file a diplomatic protest against Beijing.

The incident left 22 Filipino fishermen adrift at sea for hours. They were eventually rescued by a Vietnamese vessel.

Guevarra in 2019 said the owner and crew members of the Philippine boat sought an estimated P12 million in damages.

— report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

