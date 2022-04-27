Comelec to destroy defective ballots by May 7

MANILA – The Commission on Elections will destroy defective ballots for the automated election system in a public proceeding on May 7.

“ ’Yung pag-destroy po ng mga defective ballots ay gagawin sa May 7 sa NPO (National Printing Office) in the presence of everyone," Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said on Wednesday.

This developed following reports that Leni Robredo's name was omitted from a ballot in New Zealand during overseas absentee voting there.

Garcia earlier dismissed those reports as false.

In his latest update on preparations for the 2022 national and local elections, Garcia said:

100 percent of overseas voting ballots have been deployed to diplomatic posts;

96.44 percent of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) have been dispatched, while 99.54 percent of the VCM external batteries have been dispatched to local hubs;

100 percent of ballot boxes, meanwhile, have been dispatched to local hubs, as well as Broadband Global Area Network (BGAn) devices.

99.27 percent of the Consolidation and Canvassing System Laptops for City/Municipal Boards of Canvassers have been dispatched, while 99.01 percent of those for provincial boards of canvassers have been sent out;

99.07 percent of non-accountable forms and supplies have also been dispatched.

On Wednesday, the Comelec began local absentee voting, which is open to the country's uniformed personnel as well as members of the media.