Comelec signs deal with PTV for election coverage

handout photo from the Office of Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has inked a partnership agreement with Philippine Television Network Inc. (PTV 4) to combat disinformation ahead of election day.

“The Comelec is delighted to be in partnership with the PTV 4 to further bolster our thrust to educate the public and fully inform the electorate about the importance of the elections and the pivotal significance of the 2022 National and Local Elections happening eleven (11) days from now," chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said in his speech.

PTV is the official state broadcaster of the Philippine government, which has been accused of peddling disinformation in the past.

Under the deal, PTV 4 will be a partner of Comelec "to inform the public of important information to guide them in the exercise of their civic duties."

"In turn, the Comelec will give adequate training to PTV 4 on election procedures, and other election-related topics,“ Pangarungan said.