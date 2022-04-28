Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos appears before supporters in a UniTeam proclamation rally of Quezon City candidates in Quezon City on Feb. 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc may rule next week on the consolidated bids to reverse the junking of the disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

"Halos I think around 5 commissioners have already affixed their signatures sa resolution, very soon we will be announcing the decision on the 3 consolidated cases to disqualify BBM. Siguro early next week ma-announce na natin ’yung decision," said Comelec chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan.

All these cases stem from Marcos' alleged failure to file income tax returns.

The poll chief committed to resolve these disqualification cases before election day or May 9.

All Comelec decisions, however, may be reviewed by the Supreme Court upon the filing of an appeal by the parties concerned.