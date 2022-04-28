BACOLOD CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he plans to appoint his chief campaign strategist to a Malacañang post should he win the presidential race on May 9.

Banayo, a veteran campaigner who contributed to the successful presidential bids of the late leader Benigno Aquino III and incumbent chief executive Rodrigo Duterte, deserves to be in government, Domagoso said in a chance interview here.

"I want him to be part of government. I want people who are good in their respective field of undertaking," he said.

"In my mind, I have something [for Banayo], but ayoko pangunahan kung ano ang magiging desisyon ng taong bayan, kung ano ang magiging desisyon ng taong bayan sa Mayo," he added.

(In my mind, I have something for Banayo, but I don't want to preempt the public's decision in May.)

Banayo was chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan before becoming Domagoso's campaign manager for Halalan 2022.

He served as National Food Authority Administrator during the time of Aquino, Philippine Tourism Authority manager in the Estrada administration, and postmaster general of the late former President Corazon Aquino.

Asked what government post would be best suited for his campaign manager, Domagoso said: "Basta ako, manalo muna tayo (I want to win first). I’ll cross the bridge when I get there."

While Domagoso said that he is "happy" to be working with the 75-year-old political veteran, the presidential candidate underscored that a debt of gratitude would not be the basis of his planned appointment of Banayo.

"As I have promised you and the people, the basis of appointment is meritocracy," Domagoso said.

"Kapag magaling ka sa isang field of undertaking, kahit dilaw ka, iha-hire kita. Kahit pula ka, iha-hire kita. Kasi ang mahalaga sa akin, yung kapakinabangan ng taong bayan."

(If you are good in one field of undertaking, I will hire you even if you are a supporter of the Liberal Party. If you are a supporter of the Marcos family, I will still hire you. Because what is important to me is your value to the public.)

In a text message to reporters, Banayo said he "wants to enjoy the remaining years of [his] life" instead of accepting another appointment.

Domagoso ranked third in the latest Pulse Asia presidential preference survey, conducted in March among 2,400 respondents. He got the support of 8 percent of those polled.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. topped the survey with 56 percent. Vice President Leni Robredo came second with 24 percent.