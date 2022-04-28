Alleged Nigerian bank fraudster nabbed

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday reported the arrest of a Nigerian national who allegedly scammed 700 bank clients last December.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente identified the suspect as 27-year-old Henry Chidi Obioma.

Obioma was arrested in Las Piñas City last April 21, after the bureau received information that he was working without a visa and permit.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said that Obioma is “overstaying” in the country as his temporary worker’s visa had already expired.

The bureau also linked him to an online banking fraud case last year that affected at least 700 clients of a major banking institution, but did not provide details.

“During the arrest, Obioma failed to present any immigration documents, making him an undocumented alien,” BI said in a statement.

He is now under BI custody as of posting.

“Scammers and fraudsters are not welcome in the country. These aliens will definitely arrested, deported, and blacklisted for being undesirable,” Morente said.