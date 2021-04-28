Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 18,300 with 31 new cases.



MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,301 as 31 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 4 new fatalities but no new recovery.

Today's tally of new cases is the second highest since April 22, when the DFA reported 53 new cases.

Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,936 as 11,220 of those infected have recovered, while 1,145 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,110 in the Asia Pacific, 927 in Europe, 3,803 in the Middle East and Africa, and 96 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,020,495 people. The tally includes 17,031 deaths, 935,695 recoveries, and 67,769 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 148.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases. The Philippines is on the 26th spot.

More than 3.1 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 86.2 million already recovered.

