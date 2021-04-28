SC to provide cash aid to judges, court personnel with COVID-19

Employees wait for their turn to undergo rapid testing at the Supreme Court open grounds in Manila on May 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA -- The Supreme Court will provide financial assistance to judges and court personnel stricken with COVID-19, the Office of the Court Administrator said Wednesday.

The financial assistance will range from P15,000 to P30,000 for those hospitalized depending on severity.

Meanwhile, P50,000 will be given to the families of those who died, whether they were hospitalized or not.

The Supreme Court's Public Information Office said 20 judiciary employees have died as of April 25, 2021.

Under the circular, their beneficiaries will be entitled to P50,000 financial assistance. Some 1113 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the same period but only those who were hospitalized will receive financial assistance.

