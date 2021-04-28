LOOK: After release, eagle 'Tagyaman Fernando' seen in natural habitat

Philippine eagle "Tagyaman Fernando" seen in its natural habitat. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Eagle Foundation

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) on Wednesday released photos of "Tagyaman Fernando", the Philippine eagle that was released back in the wild during Earth Day last week.

The majestic national bird was seen perching on the branch of a tree in Mount Malimono, within the core of the Manobo Tigwahanon ancestral forests.

The eagle is being guarded by Bantay Gubat volunteers, while biologist and technician from PEF are keeping track of the eagle's movements and behaviors.

Tagyaman Fernando was rescued in San Fernando, Bukidnon last October 2020 after it was accidentally trapped in a native snare.

PEF has also asked support for local and indigenous forest guards, who protect the eagles in the wild.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

