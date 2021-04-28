Filipino travelers from India not allowed to enter PH for next 2 weeks - DOH

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry wood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2021. Adnan Abidi, Reuters

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday reminded the public that even Filipinos coming from India cannot enter the Philippines.

“Sa ngayon parang napagdesisyunan that even our fellow Filipinos hindi muna natin papapasukin for this temporary period na sinasabing 14 araw o 2 linggo,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(For now it was decided that even our fellow Filipinos won’t be allowed into the country for this temporary period of 14 days or 2 weeks.)

Vergeire said this a day after Malacañang announced that all travelers from India or those with travel history to India within 14 days before arrival will not be allowed inside the Philippines from April 29 to May 14. This is due to the variant under investigation that was first detected in India.

“This is just so we can be able to ensure na ma-guard natin 'yung borders natin. Lahat po yan itatransmit as advisory especially for fellow Filipinos who would wish to go home coming from this country,” Vergeire added.

(This is just so we can be able to ensure that we can guard our borders. This advisory will be transmitted especially for fellow Filipinos who would wish to go home coming from this country.)

The DOH previously said that it has not yet detected the so-called Indian variant in the Philippines.

However, the World Health Organization said that the variant, which has mutations in its spike protein, has already been detected in 17 countries.

The mutations in the variant is said to possibly make it easier for the virus to gain entry in the human body and multiply faster.

The Philippines has been struggling with the increase in COVID-19 cases, partly caused by more transmissible variants such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and in South Africa.

Just this week, the Philippines became the 26th country to log a total of 1 million COVID-19 cases.

