CHR 'extremely disappointed' in Ombudsman decision on 'secret jail' in Tondo

Commission on Human Rights Director Gilbert Boisner opens a secret door, masked by a wooden shelf, that leads to a hidden detention area at the Manila Police District Station 1. Around 12 detainees alleged on April 27, 2017 that they were being held at the 1 x 3 meter detention waiting for ransom so they can be freed. Station 1 Commander Supt. Robert Domingo denied the allegation and said the detainees were awaiting inquest. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday it was "extremely disappointed" by the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to clear Manila policemen of any liability over an alleged secret detention facility for drug suspects.

"We are extremely disappointed but again we are not without hope that this will pan out and will result in better appreciation of the evidence that were presented and submitted with the Ombudsman," CHR commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit told ANC.

She considered the decision as a setback on CHR's advocacy in eliminating illegal, inhumane practices in detention facilities.

"It also contributes impunity to the country if we are not going to be able to correct this. If we are not able to exact accountability for these transgressions that have happened," she added.

The CHR has already filed a motion for reconsideration before the anti-graft body.

"It's not a lost cause. We have strong evidence, we believe that. We will fight this 'til the end. There are other avenues co-existing in exacting accountability, obtaining justice and access to remedies for the victims," Dumpit said.

The agency maintained the alleged secret detention facility was used as a "cash cow" by policemen to extort money from drug suspects. The claim was also supported by the fact that the detainees were not registered, Dumpit added.

In a resolution approved by Deputy Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law Enforcement, Officers Cyril Ramos, Police Supt. Robert Domingo, PO2 Dylan Verdan, PO1 Berly Apolonio and other John Does were cleared from complaints of arbitrary detention, grave threats, delay in the delivery of persons to the proper judicial authorities, grave coercion, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Ombudsman said there was not enough proof of "bad faith" on the part of policemen in holding a dozen of people in the detention cell, which was described by CHR as "cramp, dingy, fetid and dark."

On April 27, 2017, the CHR conducted a raid at the Raxabago Police Station 1 in Tondo, Manila to investigate allegations that policemen were illegally holding detainees to be released reportedly upon payment of ransom. The detainees were found inside a cramped detention cell hidden behind a bookshelf.

