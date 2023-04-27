MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday that their Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is investigating possible criminal liability over alleged data breach in the computer system of the police organization.

“Ang iniimbestigahan niya yung criminal aspect, kung meron bang na-violate na batas doon sa tinatawag nating RA 10173 at yung DICTM (Directorate for information and Communication Technology Management). Ang tinututukan naman niyang aspeto ng imbestigasyon ay yung administrative aspect, kung may na-violate bang mga protocols and processes” said PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Col. Redrico Maranan in an interview Thursday.

He said a meeting was held Wednesday between the National Privacy Commission (NPC), PNP-ACG and PNP-DICTM where they discussed safety tips on how to enhance management of portals of police computer system.

Maranan said the PNP-ACG is now in possession of voluminous computer logs.

“Napakarami nung logs na yun. Accordingly, during my coordination with them it will take 1 week or 2 weeks bago ma-analyze at makita yung mga logs nung portal na yun” said Maranan.

The Department of Communications and Information Technology earlier said the data leak came from the online recruitment portal of the PNP.

