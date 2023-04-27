PDEA destroys drugs, chemicals worth P4.1 billion

MANILA — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday said it destroyed illegal drugs and chemicals worth P4.1 billion at a stockpile in Trece Martires City, Cavite.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PDEA said the incinerated drugs weighed 700 kilograms, and were pieces of evidence seized from various anti-drug operations carried out by the agency.

Among the drugs and chemicals the agency burned down were shabu (methamphetamine), cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, codeine, ephedrine, phentermine, and liquid marijuana.



"The PDEA oversees the destruction of all seized dangerous drugs in compliance with the guidelines set on the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs under Section 21, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002," the agency said in a statement.

Present during the incineration process on Thursday were representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), ;ocal officials of Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, as well as officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies and non-government organizations (NGOs).