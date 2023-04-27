A picture taken at the Angat Dam reservoir shows the level of water on July 8, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has signed an executive order creating an office that will manage water resources and ensure sufficient supply, Malacañang said Thursday.

Under Executive Order No. 22, the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is mandated to "ensure the immediate implementation of the Integrated Water Resources Management in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and formulate a corresponding Water Resources Master Plan (IWMP)," the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

The EO would also allow the National Water Resources Board, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the Local Water Utilities Administration, and the other water-related agencies "to have a collaborative mechanism under the WRMO to implement water management programs," it said.

The WRMO will also serve as a "transitory body" pending the creation of a water resources department, the Palace said.

Last month, Marcos Jr emphasized the Philippines' need to improve the management of its water resources while the country braces for a possible water crisis due to El Niño.

He said his administration is placing more emphasis on the creation of water-related infrastructure such as hydroelectric power plants, flood control projects, and irrigation systems.