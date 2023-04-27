

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday congratulated the successful examinees of the April 2023 Electronics Engineer and Electronics Technician Board Examinations.

“Today we celebrate new additions to the ranks of our country’s highly skilled and internationally renowned and sought-after professionals,” the Philippine leader tweeted.

“Congratulations to our newly licensed Electronics Engineers and Technicians!”

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) , 983 of the 2,935 examinees successfully hurdled the Electronics Engineer Board Examinations, with a passing rate of 33.49 percent.

Meanwhile, 1,641 of the 2,227 or 73.69 percent of examinees passed the Electronics Technician Board Exams.

The results were released on April 26, 2023, three working days after the conduct of exams, the PRC said.

-- with reports from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News