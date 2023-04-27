LTO chief says 'DIY' only allowed for stolen, dilapidated vehicle plates

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office chief clarified his earlier statement that "do-it-yourself" or improvised vehicle license plates will be allowed due to the current shortage in plates and cards.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade reiterated that it is against the law to produce or print license plates for vehicles.

He also stressed that only dealers are allowed to issue temporary plates, and these should follow LTO's guidelines and specifications.

"Ang general rule po ay bawal po mag-print ng sariling plate number. Tanging mga dealer lamang po ang pinapayagang mag-issue ng temporary plate para maiuwi ang mga bagong sasakyan dahil mayroon tayong 'no plate, no travel' policy," he explained.

Tugade likewise explained that improvised plates are only allowed for existing vehicle owners with dilapidated, lost, or stolen plates.

However, the vehicle owner must first report to the LTO about the dilapidated, lost or stolen plates, and must apply for authorization before then can be allowed to use an improvised plate.

Tugade said improvised plates must contain the words "LOST PLATE" must not look like the original or official design issued by the LTO.

"Kailangan ding dalhin ng may-ari ng sasakyan ang kanyang Official Receipt at Certificate of Registration upang sakaling masita ng mga law enforcer sa posibleng paglabag sa batas-trapiko ay mayruong maipapakitang dokumento," he explained.

"Itong paggawa ng improvised license plates ay masasabing exception sa general rule na bawal gumawa ng sariling plaka pero dapat ay nasusunod ang panuntunan ng LTO hinggil dito," Tugade added.

Anyone who will use a DIY or improvised plate without any authorization will be fined.

"Kung 'yung plaka po ninyo ay ninakaw o may sira na dahil sa katagalan ay huhulihin po kayo. Para po maiwasan ito ay kinakailangan lang pumunta sa opisina ng LTO para magpagawa ng duplicate plate at para na rin ma-apply ng authorization to use improvised plate," Tugade said.

The LTO earlier said the agency may run out of license plates for vehicles, as well as the plastic cards for driver's licenses.

Tugade said the current supply may only last until July for motor vehicles, and until June for motorcycles.

Sen. Grace Poe has called out the LTO over its being "notorious" for "delivering short of what is expected" by the public amid the current shortage in license plates and cards.

Drivers’ licenses in the country will be printed on paper, for now.

The LTO previously cited a thinning supply of plastic cards across their offices nationwide.

The agency has said its current stock of plastic cards, which is now only at 147,000, was expected to last until the end of the month.

