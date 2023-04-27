Home  >  News

TFC News

LOOK: Republican movement wants to abolish the monarchy

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Apr 27 2023 12:31 PM

LONDON - Graham Smith, head of the Republican movement is calling to abolish the monarchy and sees a parliamentary republic as an alternative to a constitutional monarchy.

1
Photo by Thirdy Ado

During the briefing organized by FPA London, he said the royals often misuse their power and privilege calling them the “tax-funded Kardashians.“

The pompous coronation on May 6th. of their majesties King Charles III and Camilla is expected to cost £100 million. The group has no plans to disrupt the coronation but will protest at Trafalgar Square and will continue to protest beyond the coronation.

2
Photo by Thirdy Ado
Read More:  TFC News  