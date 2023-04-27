LOOK: Coronation flypast rehearsal

LONDON - Aircraft from across The UK Armed Forces soared over RAF College Cranwell on Tuesday, in a rehearsal for HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation flypast over Buckingham Palace on May 6th.

Thirty aircraft took to the skies to practice the formations which will form part of the coronation celebrations. The full flypast will see over sixty aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No.1 Group, who is the flypast’s Senior Responsible Officer said:

"It is a great honour to be part of His Majesty the King’s Coronation, where the Flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion. While the full spectacle will not be unveiled until the coronation, the practice with more limited aircraft numbers is an ideal opportunity to review the Flypast from a safety and execution perspective, while making sure that the timing, spacing, and the broad structure of the Flypast are visually appropriate for His Majesty the King’s Coronation on the 6th of May."

