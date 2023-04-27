Aerial photo shows the impacts of Tropical Storm Auring at the Taganito Mining site in Claver, Surigao del Norte during President Rodrigo Duterte’s aerial inspection on Feb. 23, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is calling for an increase in the social development fund of big mining companies.

According to DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, companies are mandated to allot 1.5 percent of their annual expenses for social development communities in their mining sites.

She said "they could spend a little bit more" on that aspect to balance the need for minerals with environmental and social considerations.

"I put a very big emphasis on the social development fund that the mining companies are actually mandated to set aside," Loyzaga told ANC's "Headstart".

"These are the mining companies that are of course compliant... We don't have issues with most of all this group. Where we have issues are those that are in a different tier of operation where social development is not a priority.

"As far as this administration is concerned, you cannot move forward your for-profit agenda without a national dividend that redounds to a local community," she added.

Loyzaga also called on large mining companies to help small-scale ones meet their social development targets.

"There must be a way to negotiate the resilience of communities where mining is happening, the social development needs to happen," she said.

"So, that inclusivity in terms of the progress of the community really must be institutionalized," she added.

Within nine months in office, Loyzaga said she has acted on "many" mining issues.

In February, the agency issued a cease-and-desist order against a mining firm in Romblon.

"We are able to monitor mines via satellite. We see them," she said.

"One of the key developments we were able to deploy here in this administration and under my watch is the use of satellite in time-series to actually observed what was being done in violation of the permits."